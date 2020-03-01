Report: Ancelotti tells Everton to give lucrative deal to 23-year-old

Everton are fighting to keep hold of defender Mason Holgate.

According to The Sun, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told the club to sort out a lucrative new deal for defender Mason Holgate.

It's claimed that Manchester City want Holgate, and Ancelotti has now urged the club to make sure he receives a new contract.

Holgate will allegedly receive a 'lucrative' contract to stay at Goodison Park, bringing him in line with other first-team stars at the club.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, but Ancelotti has taken a real liking to the former England Under-21 ace.

Holgate is currently a starting figure in the Everton defence, partnering Yerry Mina at centre back of late having edged out Michael Keane.

Holgate is now pushing himself towards the England reckoning, and as a top homegrown talent, it's no surprise that City want him.

The defender is approaching five years at Goodison Park, but is now starting to fulfil his potential under Ancelotti, and a new contract for him must be a top priority.

Everton fans won't want to see him emulate John Stones in terms of signing from Barnsley then leaving for City once he's developed, and Ancelotti's step to get him tied down should encourage fans.