Report: Ancelotti tells Everton to give lucrative deal to 23-year-old

Olly Dawes
Manager of Everton Carlo Ancelotti of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton are fighting to keep hold of defender Mason Holgate.

Mason Holgate of Everton applauds the support after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to The Sun, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told the club to sort out a lucrative new deal for defender Mason Holgate.

It's claimed that Manchester City want Holgate, and Ancelotti has now urged the club to make sure he receives a new contract.

Holgate will allegedly receive a 'lucrative' contract to stay at Goodison Park, bringing him in line with other first-team stars at the club.

 

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, but Ancelotti has taken a real liking to the former England Under-21 ace.

Holgate is currently a starting figure in the Everton defence, partnering Yerry Mina at centre back of late having edged out Michael Keane.

Holgate is now pushing himself towards the England reckoning, and as a top homegrown talent, it's no surprise that City want him.

Manager of Everton Carlo Ancelotti of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The defender is approaching five years at Goodison Park, but is now starting to fulfil his potential under Ancelotti, and a new contract for him must be a top priority.

Everton fans won't want to see him emulate John Stones in terms of signing from Barnsley then leaving for City once he's developed, and Ancelotti's step to get him tied down should encourage fans.

Mason Holgate of Everton is challenged by Nathaniel Chalobah of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford,...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

