Report: 22-year-old Crystal Palace want this summer will cost £20m

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Jamal Lewis from Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the 22-year-old left-back will cost £20 million in transfer fees.

It has been claimed that the Canaries could sell a number of players in the summer transfer window should they get relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

 

Stats

Lewis has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Norwich so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old left-back provided four assists in 42 Championship games for the Canaries, according to WhoScored.

League table

Palace are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 36 points from 28 matches.

As for Norwich, the Canaries currently find themselves at the foot of the league table with 21 points from 28 matches.

