RB Leipzig send Timo Werner tweet to Liverpool after shock defeat, amid £50m rumours

Liverpool's long unbeaten run in the Premier League has finally come to an end after a shock 3-0 defeat away at Watford.

The Reds had won 18 Premier League games in a row as they headed down to Vicarage Road, with few expecting Jurgen Klopp's side to have trouble against the relegation-threatened Hornets.

After a dour first half, Ismaila Sarr put Watford in front from close range, before quickly bagging a second as he raced clear of the Liverpool defence before chipping over Alisson to score.

Liverpool did hit the post through Adam Lallana, but when Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away inside his own box, Sarr held onto possession before picking out Troy Deeney to seal the win.

Not only did Liverpool lose, but they were beaten heavily in a surprising defeat, which kills off their hopes of an unbeaten season.

It's highly unlikely to stop Liverpool from winning the league title, but one team did poke some fun at the situation on Saturday – RB Leipzig.

The German side responded to the 3-0 scoreline with a GIF of striker Timo Werner showing a shocked expression when looking at his phone – but fans will only see the transfer ties here.

The Independent recently noted that Liverpool are keen to sign Werner in a deal worth around £50million, with Klopp and co long-term admirers.

Liverpool fans naturally pounced on the tweet, jokingly suggesting it was a transfer announcement rather than a light-hearted joke, but maybe – just maybe – Liverpool's toothless showing at Watford shows why Werner is wanted at Anfield.