'Proved us all wrong': Some West Ham fans think summer signing was 'miles better' yesterday

West Ham United picked up a huge victory on Saturday afternoon, beating Southampton 3-1 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Hammers were unlucky to lose 3-2 at Liverpool on Monday night, and seemed to take some confidence into this game, whilst David Moyes' more adventurous approach paid off.

Pablo Fornals threaded a pass through the Saints defence for Jarrod Bowen to score his first Premier League goal, before Michael Obafemi equalised for the visitors.

Sebastien Haller put West Ham back in front as he out-jumped Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and then squeezed the ball home from a difficult angle.

Fornals grabbed his second assist of the game, picking out Michail Antonio to make it 3-1 and seal a crucial win, taking the Hammers up to 16th in the table.

Moyes will be delighted with such a resounding win, and the performance of striker Haller – signed by Manuel Pellegrini last summer – was a major talking point.

Haller has struggled at times this season, but looked full of confidence against Southampton, even setting up an Antonio chance with a nonchalant rabona pass.

This is the Haller that West Ham fans wanted to see, and those supporters took to Twitter to rave about the Frenchman's display, believing that he was 'miles better' on Saturday.

Some felt that Haller had proven everybody wrong by turning in such a strong display, and called on Moyes to keep the big centre forward in form by having players around him, rather than leaving him up top on his own.

That lineup has to be here to stay. Haller looks so much better.



Quality performance all round.



There is hope!!!! — Chris Smith (@cjswhufc) February 29, 2020

Bowen will get all praise and credit rightly so too but thought Haller today proved us all wrong with that performance. Looked far more better being part of 2 man frontline, huge confidence boost for him this performance today. — Khaleem Azam (@AzamWHUFC) February 29, 2020

Jarrod will take the headlines but best game I've seen from Haller. Immense and great tenacity for goal. Who knew having someone up with him would help? #coyi #whufc #GSBOUT — Richard Bridge (@richardbridge1) February 29, 2020

Massive win.

Bowen brilliant. Haller miles better with runners off him. Shock. Three big points. Now we must push on from this. #whufc — David Bowden (@Bowdenwhu) February 29, 2020

Moyes loves a bit of reverse psychology. Did it with Arnie before now on Bowen & Haller. Tapping into his players, you love to see it. #WestHam — Rob Waldon WHUFC (@RobWaldon) March 1, 2020

Been very critical off Haller lately maybe to much. But today he was brilliant held the ball up well. Brought others into play and was a danger all game. Unplayable at Times today. Let’s hope it continues #WHUFC — SJ (@SamJord01) February 29, 2020

Credit where it's due, Sebastien Haller was much much better today, and I don't think it's a coincidence that it was in a game where he had players like Antonio and Bowen buzzing around him to help him out. More of the same please, Moyesey. #COYI #WHUFC — Calum (@calumwhu) February 29, 2020