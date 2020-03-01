Quick links

'Proved us all wrong': Some West Ham fans think summer signing was 'miles better' yesterday

West Ham United beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United picked up a huge victory on Saturday afternoon, beating Southampton 3-1 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Hammers were unlucky to lose 3-2 at Liverpool on Monday night, and seemed to take some confidence into this game, whilst David Moyes' more adventurous approach paid off.

Pablo Fornals threaded a pass through the Saints defence for Jarrod Bowen to score his first Premier League goal, before Michael Obafemi equalised for the visitors.

 

Sebastien Haller put West Ham back in front as he out-jumped Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and then squeezed the ball home from a difficult angle.

Fornals grabbed his second assist of the game, picking out Michail Antonio to make it 3-1 and seal a crucial win, taking the Hammers up to 16th in the table.

Moyes will be delighted with such a resounding win, and the performance of striker Haller – signed by Manuel Pellegrini last summer – was a major talking point.

Haller has struggled at times this season, but looked full of confidence against Southampton, even setting up an Antonio chance with a nonchalant rabona pass.

This is the Haller that West Ham fans wanted to see, and those supporters took to Twitter to rave about the Frenchman's display, believing that he was 'miles better' on Saturday.

Some felt that Haller had proven everybody wrong by turning in such a strong display, and called on Moyes to keep the big centre forward in form by having players around him, rather than leaving him up top on his own.

