Omar Elabdellaoui says reported Arsenal interest is ‘nice’ 48 hours after dumping them out of Europe

Olympiacos ace Omar Elabdellaoui has been linked with Arsenal.

Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui has welcomed the reported interest from Arsenal after helping knock them out of the Europa League, VG report.

The Norway international has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

The Guardian claim Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were all monitoring his progress in January as his contract expires in the summer.

Asked on his thoughts of Arsenal’s interest following his side’s recent victory at the Emirates Stadium, the right-back says he was aware.

"I'm used to that. For my part, I manage to focus on what I have to do week in and week out. The interest [from Arsenal] is nice, but it doesn't mean anything," he explains.

Arsenal strengthened their fullback options in January, bringing in Southampton’s Cedric Soares on loan until the end of the season.

Elabdellaoui, who spent five years on the books of Manchester City, enjoyed his most recent visit to England on a night his Greek side won’t forget in a hurry.

Olympiacos, trailing 1-0 from the first-leg, overturned the deficit and advanced on away goals, winning 2-1 following a last-minute winner in extra time.

Elabdellaoui played the full 120 minutes at the Emirates Stadium. He recorded five clearances and an 84.1% pass-accuracy rate.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up their interest this summer when the 28-year-old could depart the Greek club on a free transfer.