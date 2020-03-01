Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Not getting the attention he deserves': Some West Ham fans rave about 'unreal' 31-year-old

Olly Dawes
West Ham United fans enjoy the atmosphere during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Leicester, England.
West Ham United beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Lukasz Fabianski and Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United at full time of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London,...

West Ham United boosted their survival hopes on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 home win over Southampton at the London Stadium.

Monday's valiant showing against Liverpool seemed to bring some confidence to fans and players alike, whilst David Moyes' more adventurous approach paid dividends.

Moyes started with Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen all in the team, and it paid off as Fornals picked out Bowen to score the opener.

 

Michael Obafemi pulled Southampton level, but West Ham were back in front when Haller managed to convert Antonio's looping cross at the second attempt.

Fornals then picked up another assist as he set up Antonio to score, capping off a fine day for West Ham and particularly their front four.

West Ham move up to 16th after their win, and whilst attacking players made the headlines, fans wanted to ensure that defender Angelo Ogbonna was praised too.

Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United wins the ball from Michael Obafemi of Southampton during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February...

The 31-year-old centre back has enjoyed a superb season in the heart of the West Ham back line, but fans think that he hasn't quite received the attention he deserves.

Supporters branded him 'brilliant', 'unreal' and 'dominant' after his display against Southampton, and believe he is nailed on to be Hammer of the Year having starred in the heart of the West Ham back line.

