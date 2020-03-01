'Not getting the attention he deserves': Some West Ham fans rave about 'unreal' 31-year-old

West Ham United beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United boosted their survival hopes on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 home win over Southampton at the London Stadium.

Monday's valiant showing against Liverpool seemed to bring some confidence to fans and players alike, whilst David Moyes' more adventurous approach paid dividends.

Moyes started with Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen all in the team, and it paid off as Fornals picked out Bowen to score the opener.

Michael Obafemi pulled Southampton level, but West Ham were back in front when Haller managed to convert Antonio's looping cross at the second attempt.

Fornals then picked up another assist as he set up Antonio to score, capping off a fine day for West Ham and particularly their front four.

West Ham move up to 16th after their win, and whilst attacking players made the headlines, fans wanted to ensure that defender Angelo Ogbonna was praised too.

The 31-year-old centre back has enjoyed a superb season in the heart of the West Ham back line, but fans think that he hasn't quite received the attention he deserves.

Supporters branded him 'brilliant', 'unreal' and 'dominant' after his display against Southampton, and believe he is nailed on to be Hammer of the Year having starred in the heart of the West Ham back line.

Can we all agree Ogbonna is top 6 defenders in the league this season? — Aaron (@WHUFCAaron_) February 29, 2020

Everyone played well but ogbonna was unreal today #HOTY — Hotofftheironworks (@HOTIW_Official) February 29, 2020

Diop did well and Ogbonna outstanding again, hammer of the year easily — Jay (@jshopson) February 29, 2020

Ogbonna, not getting the attention he deserves. Absolutely solid performance today again. — Simon Rattenbury (@Ratters1975) February 29, 2020

Ogbonna was outstanding today. MOTM with Antonio for me. — John (@TheTiltman) February 29, 2020

Ogbonna was brilliant I thought! — RBM (@rbm1895) February 29, 2020

Ogbonna was a leader in that second half. Took control at the back and dealt with almost everything. Exactly what we needed — Matt Waite (@MattWaite5) February 29, 2020

As great as they were though, Ogbonna and Rice were immense today. — Neil Cooper (@NCHammer1980) February 29, 2020

Ogbonna has been so dominant in the air today — Stammers (@Cali_Hamnner) February 29, 2020