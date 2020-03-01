Quick links

Norwich City coach sends message to Aston Villa players after tonight’s loss

Subhankar Mondal
Dean Smith’s Aston Villa have lost against Manchester City this evening.

Grant Holt shoots during a joint testimonial game played as part of the Norwich City Championship victory celebration day at Carrow Road on May 06, 2019 in Norwich, England.

Norwich City coach Grant Holt has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Aston Villa’s defeat to Manchester City this evening.

Villa have suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals City at Wembley Stadium in London in the final of the EFL Cup.

Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola’s side in the lead, and Rodri doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark.

 

Mbwana Samatta halved the deficit for the Villans in the 41st minute, and although Dean Smith’s side tried hard in the second half, they could not find an equaliser.

Holt, who is now a coach at Premier League rivals Norwich and was on loan at Villa from Wigan Athletic in 2014, has praised Smith’s team on Twitter for their performance against City.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Sunday evening, Villa had 30% of the possession, took five shots of which three were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors City had 70% of the possession, took 22 shots of which four were on target, and earned 13 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in pain after a collision with Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

