Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle ace Matty Longstaff could leave club for £400k after reportedly receiving offer abroad

Tom Thorogood
Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff is out of contract this summer.

Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019...

Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff could depart the club for a bargain fee after receiving an offer from abroad, the Chronicle report.

The 19-year-old’s contract at the club expires this coming summer.

The Chronicle claimed two weeks ago that Longstaff had been attracting interest from abroad. Due to his contract situation, he could walk away with Newcastle receiving just £400,000 in compensation should he join a European club.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have both been linked by The Times.

But the Chronicle claim the European club, possibly Marseille who are cited in the report, have quietly been going about their business and are keen for the player to join up with them this summer.

 

Longstaff has made just six Premier League appearances this season.

The midfielder’s most notable contribution came in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United as he netted a superb 20-yard winner at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are seemingly keen to keep Longstaff at the club. However, no new contract talks have been planned and his situation has alerted clubs abroad.

Longstaff has plenty of potential and Newcastle are his boyhood club.

But the midfielder may want assurances over his playing time moving forward if he is to pen a new long-term deal at the club.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch