Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal star's post-match actions on Thursday

The Arsenal hitman missed a last-second chance for the Gunners on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his maturity following Arsenal's defeat by Olympiacos in midweek.

The Gunners were dumped out of the Europa League on away goals after losing 2-1 to the Greek side in North London on Thursday after extra time.

Aubameyang's acrobatic effort during the additional half-an-hour looked to have seen Arsenal into the last 16, only for the visitors to equalise at the death.

Nevertheless, the Gabon international could and probably should have fired Arsenal into the next round but he missed a gilt-edged chance in the final seconds.

The 30-year-old didn't shirk away from post-match media duties, acknowledging the miss.

And Arteta told the club's official website that the man himself was simply 'gutted' after the defeat, but praised him for taking ownership of it afterwards.

He said: "He was gutted. Obviously he scored a wonder goal that was putting us through in the competition, and with the last kick of the game, he had the best chance of the game.

“He felt very responsible about it, we will try to be right behind him. He has been phenomenal all season for us and now the players have to support him, I think his reaction after the game - to face the media and the way he talked, it was a very mature reaction from him."

It did take a brave man to come out after the game and admit his error.

Aubameyang is a stupidly-good striker and one who Arsenal will need over the next couple of months.

If his form nosedives then Arteta's side - who have received 20 goals from him this season, including 17 in the Premier League - could be in trouble.