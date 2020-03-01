Marcelo Bielsa suggests one Leeds United man played with pain yesterday

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won in the Championship on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Kalvin Phillips did not drop his level against Hull City despite playing with pain.

The Whites got the better of Hull 4-0 away from home in the Yorkshire derby on Saturday afternoon.

Phillips was back in the Leeds starting lineup after missing the last match against Middlesbrough due to injury.

Bielsa has suggested that the 24-year-old midfielder felt some pain during the Championship match against Hull, but he does not believe that his level dropped.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Phillips: “He tolerated the match well. Maybe he felt something or some pain there. I did not see his level drop.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Hull on Saturday afternoon, Phillips played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.1%, won two headers, took 70 touches, made four tackles and three clearances, and put in seven crosses.

So far this season, the midfielder has scored one goal and provided two assists in 31 Championship appearances for Leeds, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.