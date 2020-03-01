Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa says one Leeds United player has no weakness

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts and Illan Meslier share a joke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in Leeds,...
Illan Meslier played for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has spoken highly of goalkeeper Illan Meslier, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Meslier was in goal for Leeds’s Championship game against Hull City away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The teenage goalkeeper was handed his first start in the league due to the ban on first-choice custodian Kiko Casilla.

 

Leeds head coach Bielsa has given his take on the 19-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Whites on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019.

The Yorkshire Evening Post quotes Bielsa as saying: “He is a goalkeeper without weak points and he has been with us from the beginning of the season.”

The Leeds head coach added: “He was calm, confident, he took risks, good in aerial play and he gave us the feeling that he is confident."

Illan Meslier of Leeds United warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

How did Illan Meslier do?

Meslier did play against Arsenal in the FA Cup this season, and his performance against the Premier League outfit was quite encouraging.

Against Hull on Saturday afternoon, the youngster did not have much to do, but he did look confident and self-assured when he had to collect high balls and had to save shots.

The Tigers did not really test the France Under-20 international, who will face bigger threats in the coming weeks and months.

Overall, it was a good performance from Meslier, and the win for Leeds has enhanced their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier arrives at the KCOM Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

