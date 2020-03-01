Quick links

Luciano Becchio sends message about Leeds on Twitter

Leeds United are bang in form at the moment.

Luciano Becchio has said on Twitter that this is Leeds United's year.

Marcelo Bielsa's side picked up a fourth successive Championship win on Saturday by thumping Hull City 4-0 away from home.

In doing so, Leeds established an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, though third-placed Fulham won later in the day to reduce the gap to five.

With only 10 league games to go, the Whites, one point behind top-of-the-table West Brom, are expected to be one of three teams that move into the Premier League next season.

 

And the club's former striker is hopeful that this is the year that his old side end their 16-year exile from the top flight.

The 36-year-old netted 75 goals in 190 league appearances for the Elland Road club during a five-year stay in West Yorkshire.

Becchio is a hugely popular figure among Leeds fans and here's how some responded to the Argentine striker on Twitter:

