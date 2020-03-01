Lu Corfield weight loss explored: Last Tango in Halifax actress looks totally different to Doctors days!

Lu has totally transformed from the Freya Wilson character we all knew.

Last Tango in Halifax is a BBC series that's been running since 2012. The romantic comedy is filmed in Yorkshire and written by Sally Wainwright.

The show sees many recognisable actors episode after episode and now another familiar face is starring in series 5.

Doctors, Holby City, Eastenders, Casualty, Vera and Sex Education are just some of the TV shows Lu Corfield has appeared in.

She won an award for 'best exit' then returned to a show as her character's sister - Lu Corfield is full of surprises! Now, she's set to appear on our screens once again in BBC drama, Last Tango in Halifax in March 2020.

So, let's take a look at Lu Corfield now - weight loss and more.

Lu Corfield attends The British Soap Awards at Granada Television Studios on May 14, 2011 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Who is Lu Corfield?

Lucy 'Lu' Corfield is a Welsh actress best known for appearing in Doctors in 2004 and from 2011 - 2014.

She played the character of Freya Wilson however after dramatic weight loss in 2014, she returned to Doctors as Freya's older sister, Lois.

Speaking to the BBC, Lu said: "I'd made the decision to lose weight and so that brought some exciting opportunities into the mix. Because I was starting to look so different, we began playing with the idea of me coming back as Freya's sister"

Actress Lu Corfield attends the British Soap Awards at The London Television Centre on April 28, 2012 in London, England.

Lu in 2020

Lu, 40, appears in episode 2 of the 2020 series of The Last Tango in Halifax (Sunday, March 1st) where she plays the role of Ruth.

She will feature in the show alongside regular cast members Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire and more.

By the looks of Lu in 2020, the weight she lost in 2014 has well and truly stayed off.

She looks slim as-ever in a Twitter post she shared on March 1st 2020.

There's little available on how exactly Lu achieved the drastic weight-loss but, in an interview with the BBC, she does detail that she "made a decision" to lose the weight so we can assume a lifestyle change of more exercise and healthy eating.

Is Lu on Instagram?

No, it doesn't look like Lu's on Instagram, however, she is on Twitter.

You can find the actress under the handle @LuCorfield where she has over 5,000 followers.

Lu writes in her Twitter bio that she's co-CEO of House of Pride - an organisation, “dedicated to supporting the queer female/nb community and building a ‘home’ for its members".

Lu Corfield attends the British Soap Awards held at the Hackney Empire on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

