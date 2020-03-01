Leeds coach sends message on Twitter, names player he's so proud of

The Leeds United rookie made his long-awaited league debut this weekend.

A first-team coach at Leeds United has said that he's very proud of Illan Meslier.

The 19-year-old kept a clean sheet on his Championship debut for the Whites on Saturday as Marcelo Bielsa's side romped to a 4-0 win at Hull City.

On the Friday morning, Meslier won't have expected to play yesterday but news about Kiko Casilla's eight-match ban forced the Leeds boss to use the Lorient loanee.

Meslier had only played once for Leeds in any competition prior to the win at Hull, and Alessandro Barcherini has praised the youngster on Twitter.

Very proud of this young man today. Well done Illan on your Championship debut. #MOT https://t.co/Xju36a8O71 — Alessandro Barcherini (@barcherini) February 29, 2020

In truth, Meslier didn't have an awful lot to do and Hull boss Grant McCann admitted afterwards that his side didn't test him a great deal.

But over the next seven games until Casilla is available, the teenager will have significantly more work to do.

News of Casilla's ban only broke late on Friday, meaning that the Tigers didn't have much time to prepare in the knowledge that they'd be facing the rookie goalkeeper instead.

But other teams will be able to formulate plans to hurt Meslier and it's fascinating to see how he does.