Leeds coach sends message on Twitter, names player he's so proud of

Shane Callaghan
Leeds goalkeeper Ilian Meslier reacts after Leeds miss a chance during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London,...
The Leeds United rookie made his long-awaited league debut this weekend.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United celebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

A first-team coach at Leeds United has said that he's very proud of Illan Meslier.

The 19-year-old kept a clean sheet on his Championship debut for the Whites on Saturday as Marcelo Bielsa's side romped to a 4-0 win at Hull City.

On the Friday morning, Meslier won't have expected to play yesterday but news about Kiko Casilla's eight-match ban forced the Leeds boss to use the Lorient loanee.

Meslier had only played once for Leeds in any competition prior to the win at Hull, and Alessandro Barcherini has praised the youngster on Twitter.

 

In truth, Meslier didn't have an awful lot to do and Hull boss Grant McCann admitted afterwards that his side didn't test him a great deal.

But over the next seven games until Casilla is available, the teenager will have significantly more work to do.

News of Casilla's ban only broke late on Friday, meaning that the Tigers didn't have much time to prepare in the knowledge that they'd be facing the rookie goalkeeper instead.

But other teams will be able to formulate plans to hurt Meslier and it's fascinating to see how he does.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier arrives at the KCOM Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

