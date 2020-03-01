Juventus reportedly turned down bid for alleged Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Federico Bernardeschi

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Federico Bernardeschi.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus turned down a January proposal from Barcelona for reported Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Federico Bernardeschi.

The Juve attacker has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Calciomercatio say Liverpool are keen, while the same Italian editorial claim Tottenham Hotspur sent a representative to watch him in action against Parma one month ago.

The Italy international joined Juve in a £35 million deal in 2017 (BBC).

Bernardeschi, however, has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot. The 26-year-old has made just nine Serie A starts this season, and only two starts in the Champions League.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is blessed with several attacking options and Bernardeschi has failed to make much of an impact when given the chance.

Calciomercato claim both AC Milan are looking at a deal for him ahead of the summer, while La Liga giants Barcelona saw a recent bid knocked back.

Bernardeschi has predominantly featured as a number 10 this season but he is also capable of playing out wide.

Liverpool may have seen him as another option to challenge their front three, but the Reds strengthened in January with the arrival of Takumi Minamino.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have seen their attacking options limited with the injuries sustained to Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min.

Spurs signed 22-year-old Steven Bergwijn in January, but manager Jose Mourinho has been dealt some bad luck with a current lack of central options.