Jurgen Klopp responds to £50m player’s comments about Liverpool

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen shakes hands with Timo Werner of RB Leipzig
Timo Werner is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told Sky Sports that it is “nice” to hear positive comments about him and his team from Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig striker recently told Via Sport that he is flattered to be linked with Liverpool, and he also told Sky Germany that he would fit in at the Reds and raved about Klopp (click here and here to read more).

According to The Times, the Reds and Chelsea are interested in signing the 23-year-old Germany international striker in the summer transfer window.

 

Sky Sports has claimed that Werner favours a move to Liverpool should his £50 million release clause be activated this summer.

Klopp has said that he is pleased to hear Werner speak highly of Liverpool.

Klopp told Sky Sports: "I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying 'that's the last club I would ever go to'.

"From that point of view it's obviously nice, but that's all - there's nothing else to say about it."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The striker has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the German club so far this campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

