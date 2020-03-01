Quick links

Josh Windass says he joined Sheffield Wednesday after fallout with Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on December 23, 2019 in Blackburn, England.
Josh Windass joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bristol City at DW Stadium on September 21, 2018 in Wigan, England.

Josh Windass has commented on Twitter how he left Wigan Athletic to join Sheffield Wednesday after a fallout with Latics boss Paul Cook.

The former Rangers man joined Wigan for £2.5 million in 2018 (Scottish Sun).

Windass, however, made just 12 Championship starts for Wigan this season and he ended up trading the Latics for Wednesday on loan in January.

Replying to a comment on Twitter, the 26-year-old shared the reason behind joining the Owls after not seeing eye to eye with Wigan boss Paul Cook.

 

Windass no doubt has plenty of ability at Championship level.

The attacker, who can play out wide or through the middle, posted nine goals and two assists in 42 league starts for Wigan.

Since moving to Wednesday, he has netted twice in two starts including a well-taken consolation during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Derby County.

Ironically, since departing Wigan, his parent club have been in superb form. The Latics have won three straight games to move up to 19th in the table.

The Owls, meanwhile, have won just one in their last nine league matches.

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa at DW Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Wigan, England.

