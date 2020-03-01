Jose Mourinho told 24-year-old Tottenham player to train harder - and it's worked

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Winks has started regularly of late.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has told The Daily Mail that he was told to train harder by Jose Mourinho – and he has done so in order to stay in the team.

When Mourinho landed the Spurs job in November, some fans wondered whether he would ostracise certain members of the squad that didn't quite fit his style.

One of those players that some fans were worried about was midfielder Winks, as his style of play – more of a passing midfielder than a battler – wasn't particularly Mourinho-esque.

Early on, Winks struggled to nail down a spot, but the 24-year-old has now started Tottenham's last nine games in all competitions ahead of today's game with Wolves.

So, what changed? Well, it seems that it all improved for Winks after an honest chat with Mourinho about what he needed to do better.

Winks has admitted that Mourinho wanted him to train with more intensity, and having looked at his own displays in training, Winks agreed with that assessment.

Winks now wants to keep that level of intensity in training in order to keep his place in the Spurs midfield, with the England man surely expecting to start against Wolves today.

“I had an honest chat with the manager and he told me what he believed I needed to do,” said Winks.”'It was just an honest conversation, which I respect massively. It started with training.”

“I just think my whole level and just the intensity as well, which I said to the manager that I agree. Since we had that conversation things have improved and I have been playing more and it is important that I keep those levels and intensity because I want to stay in the team,” he added.