‘It’s true’: £5m player confirms 2012 report about Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho has told the club’s official website that he had the chance to move to Tottenham Hotspur “some years ago”.

Back in September 2012, The Telegraph reported that Moutinho was on the verge of moving to Tottenham from FC Porto for £24 million.

However, the switch did not happen, and in 2013, the midfielder joined AS Monaco before moving to Wolves in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £5 million.

 

The 33-year-old will be in action for Wolves in their Premier League game against Tottenham away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, the Portugal international has said that he nearly joined Tottenham in 2012 and has also praised Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

Moutinho told Wolves’ official website when asked about nearly joining Spurs: “It’s true, but it was some years ago. It didn’t happen, but now I’m here in Wolverhampton where I feel at home.”

The midfielder added on Mourinho: “He is iconic. He’s going to be for all the time for what he’s already achieved, and also what he wants to achieve, because he’s not satisfied.

“Mourinho is not satisfied with what he has, he wants something more and more and more, and I think it’s the mentality we all need to be better and to do a better job.”

Stats

So far this season, Moutinho has made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves, scoring one goal and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Wanderers this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

