'It's not good': Ally McCoist reacts to news emerging from Rangers this weekend

Rangers hero Ally McCoist has admitted to Premier Sports that the Alfredo Morelos situation is 'not good' after he missed Saturday's game at Hearts.

The Gers were back in domestic action as the Scottish Cup returned, and Steven Gerrard's men were on a high after beating Braga in the Europa League on Wednesday evening.

Yet there was bemusement before kick off against Hearts as striker Morelos wasn't even named in the squad, with Gerrard confirming a disciplinary issue.

Morelos was given permission to return to Colombia for a family matter, as he wasn't needed in Braga given that he was suspended for the game.

However, Morelos returned to Rangers 24 hours late, and therefore wasn't considered for action against Hearts – a decision which didn't really pay off as Rangers lost 1-0.

Some now fear Morelos may down tools ahead of leaving Rangers in the summer, and really hope that he responds well to Gerrard taking a hard stance with him.

It's fair to say that Morelos hasn't been in great form of late, scoring just once in eight games since the winter break, and Rangers hero McCoist has offered his view.

McCoist feels that the news is 'not good' but did add that it's not a disaster either, believing that Gerrard was 100% correct to take such strong action, praising him for handling Morelos 'superbly well'.

“It's not good. It's not a disaster, by the way,” said McCoist. “It's a disciplinary action that has to be taken, he has taken it, he's absolutely 100% correct. Because he [Morelos] will probably have his own reasons. His form like the team's form hasn't been the same since pre-Christmas or pre-New Year. But Steven has handled that superbly well. He doesn't want to talk about it, which is 100% right,” he added.