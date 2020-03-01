Quick links

Championship

‘It surprises me’: Some Leeds United fans react to attacker’s display yesterday

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Helder Costa, signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds United on Saturday.

Helder Costa of Leeds United is tackled by Callum Elder of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Costa, signed on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Hull away from home.

The 26-year-old winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 4-0.

 

According to WhoScored, the Portugal international took four shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 80%, took 55 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two interceptions and one clearance.

So far this season, the winger has made 26 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Costa against Hull on Saturday afternoon.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Leeds United's Helder Costa vies for possession with Huddersfield Town's Sean McLoughlin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on...

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates with Helder Costa after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch