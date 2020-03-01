‘It surprises me’: Some Leeds United fans react to attacker’s display yesterday

Helder Costa, signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds United on Saturday.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Costa, signed on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Hull away from home.

The 26-year-old winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 4-0.

According to WhoScored, the Portugal international took four shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 80%, took 55 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two interceptions and one clearance.

So far this season, the winger has made 26 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Costa against Hull on Saturday afternoon.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Class. Costa & Harrison were out of this world, great to see Roberts in the goals too! GET IN #lufc — James Cockerham (@h_cockerham) February 29, 2020

Klich and Harrison both superb. Thought Costa had another decent game. I know Meslier didn’t have much to do but a clean sheet in his first full game is a boost. #LUFC — The Pudsey One (@nigelbarker1971) February 29, 2020

Best I've seen Costa play, Harrison would be a steal at £8mil, and Klich was just brilliant #lufc — Dan McCarthy ⚽️ (@DMcCarthyRadio) February 29, 2020

Costa and Harrison both unreal today. Premier league wingers #lufc — ⚪️ LUFC Chat ⚪️ (@LufcChat) February 29, 2020

Klich, Costa and Harrison standouts today #lufc — Luke Hallas (@lukehallas97) February 29, 2020

I’d give it to Costa. Every week he looks better — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) February 29, 2020

Costa’s second half was and Dallas played two positions very effectively. Brilliant from everyone today. — James (@JamesLUFC) February 29, 2020

Harrison and Costa were absolutely out of this world today, best performances in a Leeds shirt BY FAR!



Klich has been absolutely fantastic last few Games and so happy to be proved wrong.



Delighted for Roberts, so unlucky with injures recent times.



Absolutely buzzing!#lufc — WePlayAllTheWay (@RyanLUFC91) February 29, 2020

Keep that shooting from around edge/outside box going as well. With bit more luck could have resulted in 3 more goals. Costa & Harrison in particular showed more willingness to take shots on. Keep it going #lufc — Watt The (@WattThe2) February 29, 2020

Splendid result. Magnificent performance. Costa and particularly Harrison were different class. Great to see Roberts back too. #LUFC #ALAW https://t.co/Iq8lqMPgbB — Allan Sansome (@AllanSansome) February 29, 2020

Helder Costa hands down — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) February 29, 2020

Unreal! It surprises me how little praise Costa gets, he had a slow start after a nasty injury but he’s getting back to his best now — Sam O'Hara (@SamOHara1995) February 29, 2020

Harrison was excellent Costa was good — Danny (@WarfieldWarf) February 29, 2020

What a player jack harrison is turning out to be, outstanding today, also thought costa played well both just need to get a goal #lufc — Antony Potter (@antony_potter) February 29, 2020