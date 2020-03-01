Illan Meslier sends message to Leeds United fans, £3m teammate gives verdict

Illan Meslier played for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has taken to Twitter to express his delight at making his debut in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Meslier, who joined Leeds on loan from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds in the Yorkshire derby against Hull City.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper made his debut in the league for the Whites and got the chance due to the ban on first-choice custodian Kiko Casilla.

The teenager did well in the game which ended in a 4-0 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and he is delighted to have played his first Championship match and has thanked the fans as well.

Leeds left-back Barry Douglas, who joined the Whites from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3 million, was impressed with the France Under-20 international.

The win against Hull means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Very happy to have played my first minutes in the Championship, with a win and my first clean sheet ! a big thank you to all the supporters pic.twitter.com/kFmIdrQEt9 — Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) February 29, 2020