Illan Meslier sends message to Leeds United fans, £3m teammate gives verdict

Illan Meslier, Ben White, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas of Leeds United celebrate after the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29,...
Illan Meslier played for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has taken to Twitter to express his delight at making his debut in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Meslier, who joined Leeds on loan from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds in the Yorkshire derby against Hull City.

 

The 19-year-old goalkeeper made his debut in the league for the Whites and got the chance due to the ban on first-choice custodian Kiko Casilla.

The teenager did well in the game which ended in a 4-0 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and he is delighted to have played his first Championship match and has thanked the fans as well.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United celebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds left-back Barry Douglas, who joined the Whites from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3 million, was impressed with the France Under-20 international.

The win against Hull means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United's Barry Douglas during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Subhankar Mondal

