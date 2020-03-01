Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'I have had a chat with Carlo': 27-year-old has spoken about summer Everton move

Olly Dawes
Carlo Ancelotti manager of Everton applauds after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe is on loan from Monaco.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton battles for possession with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February...

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe has told the Liverpool Echo that he has spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about his future at Goodison Park.

The Toffees loaned Jonjoe Kenny to Schalke over the summer, and therefore needed another right back to come in and offer support to Seamus Coleman.

Marcel Brands swooped for Sidibe, taking him on loan from Monaco with a view to a permanent move at the end of the season.

 

Sidibe has played 19 Premier League games for Everton and now racked up four assists, showing how well he can get forward to support the attack.

Defensively he hasn't been quite as impressive though, and was arguably at fault for two goals in the 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal last weekend.

Everton will have a decision to make about Sidibe's future in the coming months, and Kenny's impressive displays at Schalke make their decision even harder.

Now, Sidibe has admitted that he has loved his time at Goodison Park, praising Everton as a 'real family' and believing that the club are happy with his displays.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Sidibe added that he has spoken to Ancelotti about his long-term future at Everton, but he still doesn't know what will happen with regards to a permanent move.

“I've loved my time here so far. Everything has been going well and I'm enjoying my time,” said Sidibe. “I think first and foremost that Everton is like a real family with a family kind of feeling at this club. So far I think the club are happy with my performances. Things have been going pretty well on the field. It's all going well but the weather, like you say, is a bit different to Monaco.”

“All things being equal, I'm really happy. The spirit and the support of the fans is something really special here and I've enjoyed that from the start. For the moment I don't know what's going to happen. I have had a chat with Carlo. He knows my feelings and he's happy with the job I'm doing at the moment,” he added.

Carlo Ancelotti manager of Everton applauds after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch