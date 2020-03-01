'I have had a chat with Carlo': 27-year-old has spoken about summer Everton move

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe is on loan from Monaco.

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe has told the Liverpool Echo that he has spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about his future at Goodison Park.

The Toffees loaned Jonjoe Kenny to Schalke over the summer, and therefore needed another right back to come in and offer support to Seamus Coleman.

Marcel Brands swooped for Sidibe, taking him on loan from Monaco with a view to a permanent move at the end of the season.

Sidibe has played 19 Premier League games for Everton and now racked up four assists, showing how well he can get forward to support the attack.

Defensively he hasn't been quite as impressive though, and was arguably at fault for two goals in the 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal last weekend.

Everton will have a decision to make about Sidibe's future in the coming months, and Kenny's impressive displays at Schalke make their decision even harder.

Now, Sidibe has admitted that he has loved his time at Goodison Park, praising Everton as a 'real family' and believing that the club are happy with his displays.

Sidibe added that he has spoken to Ancelotti about his long-term future at Everton, but he still doesn't know what will happen with regards to a permanent move.

“I've loved my time here so far. Everything has been going well and I'm enjoying my time,” said Sidibe. “I think first and foremost that Everton is like a real family with a family kind of feeling at this club. So far I think the club are happy with my performances. Things have been going pretty well on the field. It's all going well but the weather, like you say, is a bit different to Monaco.”

“All things being equal, I'm really happy. The spirit and the support of the fans is something really special here and I've enjoyed that from the start. For the moment I don't know what's going to happen. I have had a chat with Carlo. He knows my feelings and he's happy with the job I'm doing at the moment,” he added.