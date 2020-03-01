'Honestly, I can't': Jermain Defoe comments on Rangers

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are brilliant in Europe but erratic in Scotland.

Jermain Defoe has admitted that he's at a loss to explain Rangers' erratic form at the moment.

The Gers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at Hearts on Saturday evening and with 12 points separating them and Celtic in the Premiership, it looks set to be a failure of a season for Steven Gerrard with regards to domestic silverware.

That being said, Rangers pulled off a brilliant 1-0 victory away to Braga in Portugal on Wednesday night to move into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Gerrard's side have even progressed further than Old Firm rivals Celtic in that competition and a mouth-watering tie with Bayer Leverkusen lies on the horizon.

The Ibrox outfit were only two points behind the Hoops going into the winter break after winning at Parkhead for the first time since 2010, but they have dropped an inexplicable 10 points in league games since then.

And fit-again Defoe has admitted that he simply doesn't understand why Rangers aren't as consistent in Scotland as they have been in European competition.

He said to The Scottish Sun: "I can't put my finger on why this team can play so well in Europe than struggle domestically. Honestly, I can't.

“It is hard for me to say what the manager is thinking. I don’t know what the manager is thinking. I can imagine how he is feeling because this is a football club where you have to perform, win games and win trophies."

Theyr'e back in action on Wednesday night with a visit of Hamilton to Ibrox. On paper it looks a certain victory for Gerrard's side but, in reality, there's been no easy domestic games for them this season so there's no reason to think it'll be a walk in the park.