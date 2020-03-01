Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'He's actually good': Hull boss comments on rarely-seen Leeds player

Shane Callaghan
Leeds goalkeeper Ilian Meslier reacts after Leeds miss a chance during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The teenager had a solid if unspectacular Leeds United debut in the league.

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (L) shoots past Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) to score the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match...

Illan Meslier made his Championship debut for Leeds United on Saturday.

The Whites thumped Hull City 4-0 away from home to establish an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, though it has since been reduced to five once again.

Kiko Casilla was slapped with an eight-match ban on the eve of Leeds' trip to Humberside, meaning that Marcelo Bielsa had to use the 19-year-old rookie.

But despite it being his first game in the league for United - and only second overall since joining on a season-long loan from Lorient - Meslier was unfazed.

 

In truth, he had very little to do and Tigers boss Grant McCann admitted afterwards that his side didn't test the teenage Frenchman enough.

He told BBC Humberside: "It's difficult you know because we had a few opportunities in the first half. There were a few balls that went up and we didn't get any contact on him.

"He's actually a good keeper. We do [need to test Meslier more] and that's why we lost the game."

Meslier is indeed a good goalkeeper and his performance in the FA Cup defeat by Arsenal in January is testament to that.

He has another seven games in Bielsa's first XI, providing he continues to perform, and the next two months could be absolutely huge for his development.

To be a first-team regular in a promotion-chasing Leeds side is an invaluable bit of experience and let's hope for the Whites' sake that he relishes the chance.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United arrives for the the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch