'He's actually good': Hull boss comments on rarely-seen Leeds player

The teenager had a solid if unspectacular Leeds United debut in the league.

Illan Meslier made his Championship debut for Leeds United on Saturday.

The Whites thumped Hull City 4-0 away from home to establish an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, though it has since been reduced to five once again.

Kiko Casilla was slapped with an eight-match ban on the eve of Leeds' trip to Humberside, meaning that Marcelo Bielsa had to use the 19-year-old rookie.

But despite it being his first game in the league for United - and only second overall since joining on a season-long loan from Lorient - Meslier was unfazed.

In truth, he had very little to do and Tigers boss Grant McCann admitted afterwards that his side didn't test the teenage Frenchman enough.

He told BBC Humberside: "It's difficult you know because we had a few opportunities in the first half. There were a few balls that went up and we didn't get any contact on him.

"He's actually a good keeper. We do [need to test Meslier more] and that's why we lost the game."

Meslier is indeed a good goalkeeper and his performance in the FA Cup defeat by Arsenal in January is testament to that.

He has another seven games in Bielsa's first XI, providing he continues to perform, and the next two months could be absolutely huge for his development.

To be a first-team regular in a promotion-chasing Leeds side is an invaluable bit of experience and let's hope for the Whites' sake that he relishes the chance.