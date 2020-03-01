Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Hate this sort of stuff': Some Rangers fans react to claims Gerrard buy's Ibrox career could soon be over

The Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is already being linked with a move away from Ibrox, two years after Steven Gerrard brought him in.

Earlier this week, this website and, indeed, the very same writer, published an article in which Rangers fans talked up Borna Barisic as a probable target of scouts present at their game against Braga.

It later emerged that at least two clubs - Milan and Roma - had the Rangers left-back examined in Portugal [Herald].

And, speaking via The Daily Record on Sunday, Barisic's agent claimed Rangers will not be able to keep the 27-year-old after the season he's had.

But the mood appears to have changed - perhaps due to the defeat, and nature thereof, that Rangers suffered at Hearts around 24 hours earlier.

And the response from many of a Rangers persuasion is now more apathetic.

This is what they are saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

I’d sell him tbh, he’s overrated imo. We need some pace at full back

— Martin Bannatyne (@BannatyneMartin) March 1, 2020

 

 

Barisic, who on Friday insisted it is 'only Rangers for me right now', signed a new four-year contract at Ibrox as recently as January.

And that leaves Rangers in a strong position should offers arrive for the Croatia international, who is reported to have cost them around £2 million two years ago.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

