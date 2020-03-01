Quick links

'Getting better by the week': Gary Lineker swoons over £1.5m Everton star

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on the scoresheet again for Everton today.

Gary Lineker has singled out Dominic Calvert-Lewin for praise after another Everton goal this afternoon.

The Toffees drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Goodison Park today.

And Everton couldn't have enjoyed a better start as the young English attacker fired them ahead inside three minutes following an error from David De Gea.

It was the 22-year-old's 13th Premier League goal of the season, which highlights Carlo Ancelotti's influence by virtue of the fact that he only managed three under Marco Silva prior to his dismissal.

 

And Lineker has written on Twitter that the former Sheffield United star - a £1.5 million signing in 2016 [The Echo] - is getting better and better every single week.

Calvert-Lewin thought he had a second in stoppage time but the goal was chalked off following a VAR check, resulting in Ancelotti being given a red card for his protestations.

Still, it was a decent result for the Blues but, having scored almost immediately, the Italian manager might feel like it's two points dropped, like the defeat at Arsenal last week - where Calvert-Lewin also scored - was perhaps three points dropped.

