Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves win against Tottenham Hotspur today

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Wolves have got the better of Tottenham 3-2 away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Tottenham legend Lineker has praised the Wanderers for picking up all three points in London this afternoon, and has hailed them for doing so well despite having played a lot of matches, as Nuno’s side are still in the Europa League.

Some win for @Wolves. They may have played 647 games this season but they’re indefatigable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 1, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, hosts Tottenham had 65% of the possession, took 13 shots of which five were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Wolves had 35% of the possession, took 14 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Top-four challenge

The result means that Wolves are now sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 28 matches, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

As for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho’s side are seventh in the standings at the moment with 40 points from 28 games.