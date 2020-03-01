Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Premier League

Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves win against Tottenham Hotspur today

Subhankar Mondal
Wolverhampton Wanderers players celebrate winning the match at full time after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Wolves have got the better of Tottenham 3-2 away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Tottenham legend Lineker has praised the Wanderers for picking up all three points in London this afternoon, and has hailed them for doing so well despite having played a lot of matches, as Nuno’s side are still in the Europa League.

 

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-3 during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton...

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, hosts Tottenham had 65% of the possession, took 13 shots of which five were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Wolves had 35% of the possession, took 14 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Top-four challenge

The result means that Wolves are now sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 28 matches, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

As for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho’s side are seventh in the standings at the moment with 40 points from 28 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers players celebrate winning the match at full time after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch