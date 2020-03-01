Quick links

‘Fast, strong’: Watford man wowed by one Liverpool player last night

Subhankar Mondal
Troy Deeney of Watford challenges Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost to Watford on Saturday.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has raved about Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk after playing against him on Saturday evening, as quoted in The Daily Mail.

Deeney was in action for Watford in their Premier League game against Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

The 31-year-old striker scored the Hornets’ third goal in the 72nd minute, as Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their first defeat in the league this season.

 

Deeney came up against Liverpool central defenders Van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, and while he has praised the Netherlands international, he believes that the latter was the weak link.

The Daily Mail quotes Deeney as saying: '[Virgil] Van Dijk is a class act, he's top five defenders in the world and it's tough to get anything from him. He's 6'6, fast, strong and you try and pick on the weaker of the two – no disrespect to Lovren.

“He tried to fight me from the throw in and I rolled him. He tried to fight me and wasn't even watching the ball and it worked out perfectly because we scored from it.”

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Watford on Saturday evening, Van Dijk took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 90.2%, won four headers, took 120 touches, and made four clearances.

Lovren had a pass accuracy of 81%, took 129 touches, won six headers, and made three tackles, one interception and three clearances, according to WhoScored.

While the result does not really affect Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, it has given Watford a massive boost in their quest to stay in the division.

Watford's English striker Troy Deeney (L) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren tangle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage...

