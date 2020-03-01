Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Far better': Some Newcastle United fans really liked Steve Bruce's decision yesterday

Olly Dawes
Newcastle fans hold up a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on December 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Burnley on Saturday.

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on February 29, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United's goalscoring woes continued on Saturday afternoon, as they could only draw 0-0 at home with Burnley.

The Magpies needed to hit back having lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend, and a home game against Burnley was a great opportunity to get back on track.

However, Steve Bruce's side once again couldn't find the net, and haven't scored a single Premier League goal in their last four games.

 

The last Newcastle league goal came from Florian Lejeune on January 21st, and the Magpies couldn't break their duck despite Bruce changing up his attack.

The 5-4-1 system was axed against Burnley, with Bruce deploying more of a 4-4-1-1 as Joelinton was shifted to the left, Miguel Almiron played off the front and Matt Ritchie returned on the right flank.

With Joelinton out wide, Dwight Gayle was given a chance to lead the Newcastle attack, having recently returned from a six-week absence, with this just his third league start of the season.

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on February 29, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

The 29-year-old couldn't find the net, but did go close in the second half as an acrobatic overhead kick from Almiron's cross went narrowly wide of the target.

Newcastle fans seemed suitably impressed by Gayle, taking to Twitter to suggest that he was 'decent' and 'very good', praising his movement inside the box compared to Joelinton.

Others think that Newcastle were 'far better' with Gayle up top rather than Joelinton, believing he is more of a threat than the Brazilian even if he didn't score on Saturday.

Newcastle fans hold up a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on December 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch