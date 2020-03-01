'Far better': Some Newcastle United fans really liked Steve Bruce's decision yesterday

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Burnley on Saturday.

Newcastle United's goalscoring woes continued on Saturday afternoon, as they could only draw 0-0 at home with Burnley.

The Magpies needed to hit back having lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend, and a home game against Burnley was a great opportunity to get back on track.

However, Steve Bruce's side once again couldn't find the net, and haven't scored a single Premier League goal in their last four games.

The last Newcastle league goal came from Florian Lejeune on January 21st, and the Magpies couldn't break their duck despite Bruce changing up his attack.

The 5-4-1 system was axed against Burnley, with Bruce deploying more of a 4-4-1-1 as Joelinton was shifted to the left, Miguel Almiron played off the front and Matt Ritchie returned on the right flank.

With Joelinton out wide, Dwight Gayle was given a chance to lead the Newcastle attack, having recently returned from a six-week absence, with this just his third league start of the season.

The 29-year-old couldn't find the net, but did go close in the second half as an acrobatic overhead kick from Almiron's cross went narrowly wide of the target.

Newcastle fans seemed suitably impressed by Gayle, taking to Twitter to suggest that he was 'decent' and 'very good', praising his movement inside the box compared to Joelinton.

Others think that Newcastle were 'far better' with Gayle up top rather than Joelinton, believing he is more of a threat than the Brazilian even if he didn't score on Saturday.

Gayle is putting in a very good performance here #NUFC — Mitch (@Mitch_GB_17) February 29, 2020

Just look at Gayle's movement in the box. Joelinton stood still waiting for things to happen, Gayle is peeling off his man, making runs to the front post, dropping back a few yards to create himself the space. It seems our coach hasn't been coaching our £40m striker at #NUFC — Craggles (@NUFCJunkie) February 29, 2020

Gayle has actually looked decent today #NUFC — Elliot (@Zurrbs) February 29, 2020

Better than recent weeks that (not saying much tho) far better with gayle up front,solid again at the back . Roll on Tuesday night!!!! — NUFC Belfast (@BelfastNUFC) February 29, 2020

Gayle looked pretty sharp I thought....all things considered.#nufc — Toonfastic (@Toonfastic) February 29, 2020

Gayle looked more of a threat than joelinton ever has that’s for sure. Unless there was a slight knock I don’t get why ASM was dropped. It’s like there’s a secret clause that Joelinton must play because his performances certainly don’t warrant it. — ben willetts (@willetts_ben) February 29, 2020

Gayle is a positive as he looks to run in behind and Shelvey looks for him. Almirón had probably his best game for a while and looked happier in the number 10 role, turning and running at the defence. #NUFC — JP Quinn (@AttackingCB) February 29, 2020

Not a great game, but definitely improvement on the last few. Gayle offered more than Joelinton ever has #nufc — Songs In The Key Of Hype (@MaxGavinsMusic) February 29, 2020