Everton reportedly want Josh Maja one year after £3.5m Sunderland departure

Everton have reportedly joined the clubs interested in former Sunderland ace Josh Maja.

According to Le Parisien, Everton and Chelsea watched former Sunderland striker Josh Maja during the January transfer window.

Maja came through the Sunderland youth ranks and was a big hit on Wearside.

The 21-year-old hit 15 goals in 24 League One games last season, prompting Bordeaux to sign him for £3.5 million from the Black Cats just over a year ago.

Maja’s reputation has continued to grow in France. This season, he has posted five goals and two assists in 19 Ligue 1 appearances.

His form has reportedly attracted Premier League interest.

The Daily Mail claim Burnley, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs.

Now, French editorial Le Parisien say Everton are also in the mix and that the Toffees were watching him in action during the January transfer window.

Everton have improved under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

But to reach the next level, the Merseyside club need to strengthen, and they may see Maja as an ideal option with the potential to grow.

Maja, who is a full Nigeria international, is quick, direct and undoubtedly talented.

The Toffees boast exciting young forwards in Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean and there is no harm in adding a different option to the mix.