England-based manager thinks Steven Gerrard’s Rangers can catch Neil Lennon’s team

Mark Warburton the Manager
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Celtic for the title this season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Mark Warburton has suggested that Rangers can still catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, as quoted in The Daily Record.

The former Rangers manager, who is now in charge of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England, has pointed out that Steven Gerrard’s side still have to play their bitter Old Firm rivals twice.

Celtic are as many as 12 points clear of Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, but the Gers do have a game in hand.

 

The Daily Record quotes Warburton as saying: "They can't focus on it (Europa League success) more because they will always have to focus on the Old Firm.

“At the moment it's 12 points of a gap but they play Celtic twice and if it goes their way… In the previous games against Celtic they were superb so I hope they can recapture that form."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon

Title race

Given how Celtic are playing at the moment and how they have been doing since the mid-season winter break, it is hard to see the Hoops suffer a collapse.

True, Neil Lennon’s side could lose a game or drop points in a couple of fixtures, but they are too good to lose three or four matches, including the Old Firm derbies.

However, Celtic cannot get complacent, as Rangers do have some quality players, and Gerrard will make sure that his team are ready to take advantage of any slip-ups from the Hoops.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

