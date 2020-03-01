'Disgraceful tbh': Some Charlton fans fume over what Addicks player has done

Charlton Athletic lost at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Some Charlton Atheltic fans are condemning one Addicks player over his social media activity after Saturday's defeat against Huddersfield Town.

Charlton were well-beaten by four goals to nil in Huddersfield, where one of their former players, Karlan Grant, scored twice against them.

Grant, who made the move north in January of last year, celebrated one of his goals by shushing the travelling fans.

The striker later shared footage of the incident on Instagram.

And to rub further salt in the wounds of those of a Charlton persuasion, Grant's post was then 'liked' by Albie Morgan.

This is what the Addicks supporters have had to say on Twitter...

Who cares if they’re friends or whatever but is it not a bit unprofessional that Albie Morgan is liking this? #cafc pic.twitter.com/2bPUKc4Stj — dan (@_DanSheed) February 29, 2020

Shocking. We are free falling and one of our prospects is showing public appreciation to a player that could have just banged a few nails in our coffin!



If they're friends give him a DM or a text. — VFF (@ValleyFloydFred) March 1, 2020

Shameful — Jon (@JTedders92) March 1, 2020

Silly boy! — Jason Fey (@fey_jason) March 1, 2020

Really pissed me off

We spend our money on supporting them so I'd expect them to stick by us over some guy who plays for huddersfield https://t.co/nWTgp1hRgb — Pratley's pocket (@Harriso92294752) February 29, 2020

Look Albie is a young player he need mentoring in every part of being a professional footballer at this stage of his career so don’t get on his case. Everyone is finding issues after the heavy defeat but let’s put our energy into supporting the team to keep us up @AlbieMorgan1 — Dave Payne (@DavePayno4) March 1, 2020

Quite frankly the least of our worries. A like on social media doesn't mean a thing. — The Plumster (@theplumster) March 1, 2020

Morgan and Grant are both teammates of Charlton's academy system and played five times together for the Addicks.

The win moved Huddersfield three points and as many places clear of Lee Bowyer's side, who drop to 20th in the Championship standings.