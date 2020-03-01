Quick links

'Disgraceful tbh': Some Charlton fans fume over what Addicks player has done

Charlton Athletic fans celebrate following their team's victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019...
Charlton Athletic lost at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Some Charlton Atheltic fans are condemning one Addicks player over his social media activity after Saturday's defeat against Huddersfield Town.

Charlton were well-beaten by four goals to nil in Huddersfield, where one of their former players, Karlan Grant, scored twice against them.

 

Grant, who made the move north in January of last year, celebrated one of his goals by shushing the travelling fans.

The striker later shared footage of the incident on Instagram.

Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic misses his penalty during the penalty shoot out of the Carabao Cup First Round match between Charlton Athletic and Forest Green Rovers at The Valley on...

And to rub further salt in the wounds of those of a Charlton persuasion, Grant's post was then 'liked' by Albie Morgan.

This is what the Addicks supporters have had to say on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Morgan and Grant are both teammates of Charlton's academy system and played five times together for the Addicks.

The win moved Huddersfield three points and as many places clear of Lee Bowyer's side, who drop to 20th in the Championship standings.

