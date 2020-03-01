Quick links

Danny Murphy says 24-year-old would be a 'Godsend' to Liverpool

Would the Aston Villa star fit in at Liverpool? Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy reckons so.

Danny Murphy has said that Aston Villa's Jack Grealish would be a 'Godsend' to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

With the Villans sitting 19th in the Premier League table, it's possible that Dean Smith's side will be going back to the Championship come next season.

The 24-year-old Aston Villa product has nine goals and eight assists across all competitions this season and he'll almost certainly get a big move away from the West Midlands if they go down.

And Murphy has intimated that Liverpool should consider a summer move for Grealish, arguing that somebody of his mix of technical and physical talents would be ideal for the German manager.

 

He wrote in The Daily Mail: "He could also do a job in a deeper-lying midfield role as he's so comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, though you'd be sacrificing his creativity there, which would be a waste.

"If you're Klopp for example, having that variety at your disposal is a Godsend. I'd already put Grealish ahead of Naby Keita or James Milner and the only thing Gini Wijnaldum has over him at the moment is experience of consistently playing big matches."

One player who Murphy didn't mention is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Arsenal star is one of many midfield options that the Liverpool manager has at his disposal and Klopp is a big fan of the 26-year-old.

Grealish certainly has a bit more clout than Oxlade-Chamberlain right now, but Klopp, who didn't sign a single senior player last summer, isn't going to sign somebody for the sake of it.

Any transfer has to make sense in the present and in the long term, and unless Liverpool - who have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League - actually need Grealish then it's unlikely that Klopp will go for him.

