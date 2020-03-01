Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth responds to reports Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United want him

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has been linked with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has responded to reports of interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United, Turkish-football report.

The Palace striker joined Trabzonspor on loan and has been in superb form.

Sorloth has posted 24 goals and seven assists in all competitions so far.

Fotomac claim Sheffield United are following him, while Newcastle United (Fotospor) and Aston Villa (Voetbal Nieuws) have also been linked in the past month.

When asked of the reported interest, Sorloth admits he aware of the speculation.

“I have seen the rumours, there are so many, I have read them and keep being sent information about teams that are interested,” he explained.

“However, I am only focused on Trabzonspor, there is a great team spirit here and we want to win the double. It would be irresponsible and wrong to disrespectful to talk about transfers at this time.”

Sorloth joined Crystal Palace for a reported £8.1 million in January 2018.

The 6ft 5inch striker, however, failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances for Palace and the Eagles soon sent him out on loan.

Sorloth has certainly found his feet this season. At 24 years of age, Newcastle, Villa and Sheffield United may feel he is now ready for Premier League football.

Trabzonspor, however, signed him on a two-year loan deal and the Turkish side reportedly have the option to buy him for as little as £5 million.