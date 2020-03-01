Confirmed Tottenham v Wolves lineups: Parrott on the bench, Lloris absence explained

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolves in the Premier League today.

Tottenham line up with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, as Hugo Lloris misses out with a groin injury, and the Argentinian starts behind a back four of Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies.

Harry Winks partners Eric Dier in midfield, with Giovani Lo Celso seemingly stationed out on the right hand side of the pitch.

Dele Alli starts as the number 10 with Steven Bergwijn down the left, whilst Lucas Moura leads the line as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane remain out.

Troy Parrott is named on the bench, alongside Michel Vorm, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Wolves go with a familiar setup as Rui Patricio starts between the sticks, behind a back three of Willy Boly, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

Ruben Vinagre comes in for Jonny at left wing back, with Matt Doherty operating on the right, and Ruben Neves partnering Joao Moutinho in midfield.

Adama Traore starts, joining Diogo Jota in flanking Raul Jimenez in a three-man Wolves attack this afternoon as Daniel Podence drops down to the bench.

Podence is joined by John Ruddy, Oskar Buur, Max Kilman, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Gibbs-White and Pedro Neto.

