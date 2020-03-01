Confirmed Everton v Man Utd lineups: Keane starts, Bernard on the bench

Everton take on Manchester United at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Everton go with Jordan Pickford in goal, behind a back four of Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Leighton Baines, with Keane coming back in for Yerry Mina against his former club.

Andre Gomes partners Tom Davies in midfield, with Gylfi Sigurdsson on the left and Theo Walcott down the right.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison lead the line again, and will hope to continue their impressive recent partnership together.

Bernard is only on the bench despite a strong cameo against Arsenal, and joins Joao Virginia, Mina, Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph, Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean.

Meanwhile, United of course pick David De Gea in goal, behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof.

Nemanja Matic is joined in midfield by Fred and Scott McTominay, though the front line is a little harder to work out pre-match.

Bruno Fernandes may be playing as a 10 or a false nine, allowing Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to come in off the flanks to support the attack.

Odion Ighalo is on the bench, alongside Sergio Romero, Eric Bailley, Brandon Williams, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

