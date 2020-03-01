Confirmed Celtic lineup: Bitton starts, Frimpong on the bench

Celtic take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership today.

Celtic starting lineup: Forster; Bitton, Jullien, Ajer; Forrest, Christie, Brown, McGregor, Taylor; Griffiths, Edouard.

Celtic substitutes: Bain, Elhamed, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Klimala, Bayo.

Celtic will look to bounce back from their Europa League exit with a Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone as they pursue a fourth straight domestic treble.

The Bhoys saw Rangers crash out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, meaning Celtic are the clear favourites to win the competition once again.

Neil Lennon goes with a strong side today, as Fraser Forster starts between the sticks, behind a back three of Nir Bitton, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.

James Forrest is again in a wing back role on the right with Greg Taylor on the left, whilst Scott Brown will sit in midfield, allowing Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor to go forward.

Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard start up front, meaning January signing Patryk Klimala once again has to make do with a place on the bench.

Klimala is joined by fellow substitutes Scott Bain, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonny Hayes, Tom Rogic and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.