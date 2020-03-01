Quick links

Cole says Arsenal ‘miles behind’ Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal are way behind Tottenham Hotspur, says Joe Cole.

Joe Cole has said that Arsenal are “miles behind” Tottenham Hotspur, as quoted in Metro.

The former Chelsea star believes that Arsenal will always be able to sign players due to their stature and pedigree.

However, the Gunners will take a while to catch the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City, according to Cole.

 

Metro quotes Cole as saying: "Arsenal will always be able to bring players in because of the name, because it’s in London and the stature of the club, players will want to play for Arsenal.

“Traditionally they play good football, but again I think it’s a long road for them. I think they’re miles behind Chelsea and Tottenham, Man United, Man City. Man United seem to be coming back, it’s a long road for Arsenal.”

Top-four finish

Arsenal do have some very good players, especially in attack, but overall the team need to do much better.

The Gunners could do with better defenders, as illustrated by them getting knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on Thursday evening.

While it is hard to see the North London outfit catch Liverpool or City anytime soon, they can certainly finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

After all, Mikel Arteta’s side are eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea and have a game in hand.

With no European football for the rest of the season, Arsenal can - and should - focus entirely on climbing up the Premier League table.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

