Club reportedly fear free transfer for £40m Newcastle, Aston Villa, David Moyes and Roy Hodgson target, slash asking price

Michy Batshuayi was linked with moves to Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Crystal Palace in January.

A report in The Sun on Sunday (page 61) should pique the attention of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle, Villa, West Ham and Palace were each credited with an interest in the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in the January transfer window (The Telegraph).

But Batshuayi stayed put, with Chelsea wanting £40 million according to The Sun on Sunday.

That, though, is said to be the Belgian's 'peak valuation' and one which 'will be slashed' in the summer transfer window.

By then, Batshuayi will have entered the final year of his Chelsea contract and it is claimed he plans to run that down before leaving on a free next year.

But the chance to play regular football at either Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham or Crystal Palace - each of whom could be in the market for a striker ahead of the new campaign - may convince him otherwise.

How much Chelsea are likely to ask for Batshuayi - who has already had a spell at Palace - remains to be seen.

The Blues are reported to have paid £33 million for his services four years ago.

And, given Batshuayi's scoring record and the fact his 27th birthday is not for another seven months, he could be worth a similar investment from Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham or Palace.