Chris Wilder says interest in Sheffield United's John Fleck was genuine after reported £20m Arsenal links

Arsenal were linked with Sheffield United's John Fleck in January.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says interest in reported Arsenal target John Fleck in January was genuine, the Sheffield Star report.

Fleck has recently penned a new contract at Bramall Lane.

But the Scot was linked with a move away from the club in January. The Daily Record claimed Arsenal were tracking him over a potential deal.

The Sheffield Star say a £20 million fee was mooted.

Speaking to reporters, Wilder confirms there was interest in the player.

“He’s been wanted elsewhere but he doesn’t want to go elsewhere. And I don’t believe any of the lads want to. Why would you? John’s integral to what we’re doing here,” Wilder explained.

“We’ve got a good group. I’m sure the others will commit – there’s no reason to think they won’t – and John’s been on the journey with us. We think there’s still a bit left on that journey, for him and us.”

 

Fleck has been a key player for the Blades this season. He has posted five goals and two assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

His form reportedly attracted the attentions of top-flight rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have had problems in midfield all season. Granit Xhaka remains unconvincing, while flair players Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil have an abundance of ability but are inconsistent.

New manager Mikel Arteta may have been looking to add some steel to his side.

Fleck, however, has penned a new three-year deal at United and he will be hoping he can help establish the club in the top-flight.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

