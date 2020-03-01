Quick links

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers and Celtic results this weekend

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost on Saturday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic won on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers looks on during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Celtic and Rangers’ results in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Heart of Midlothian in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

Oliver Bozanic scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to ascertain Hearts’ place in the semi-finals of the prestigious cup competition.

 

Celtic were in action in the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon, as Neil Lennon’s side locked horns with St Johnstone for a place in the last four.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions got the better of their opponents 1-0, thanks to Ryan Christie scoring the only goal of the match in the 81st minute.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic remain in the hunt for the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.

Former Celtic striker Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has given his take on Twitter on the win for the Hoops and the defeat for Rangers in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

