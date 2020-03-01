Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers and Celtic results this weekend

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost on Saturday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic won on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Celtic and Rangers’ results in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Heart of Midlothian in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

Subscribe

Oliver Bozanic scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to ascertain Hearts’ place in the semi-finals of the prestigious cup competition.

Celtic were in action in the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon, as Neil Lennon’s side locked horns with St Johnstone for a place in the last four.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions got the better of their opponents 1-0, thanks to Ryan Christie scoring the only goal of the match in the 81st minute.

Celtic remain in the hunt for the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.

Former Celtic striker Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has given his take on Twitter on the win for the Hoops and the defeat for Rangers in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Really unfortunate defeat for Rangers... well done Hearts — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 29, 2020

Celtic grind it out and showed plenty of character ... good response after the disappointment of Thursday night... fair play to St Johnstone who pushed them all the way — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 1, 2020