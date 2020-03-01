Caixinha could reportedly return with UK club, 2.5 years after Rangers sacked him

The one-time Rangers boss was succeeded at Ibrox by Steven Gerrard.

Pedro Caixinha is being linked with a return to British football - two-and-a-half years after the Portuguese coach left Rangers.

Caixinha was sacked by Rangers in October 2017 and succeeded on a full-time basis by Steven Gerrard the following summer.

Shortly after his Ibrox exit, the 49-year-old joined Cruz Azul and won the Copa MX Apertura and Supercopa MX whilst back in Mexico.

But he is once again out of work, despite his achievements.

And according to The Sun on Sunday (page 61), there are rumours Caixinha could replace Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday.

The newspaper adds, however, that Monk - who brought one of Caixinha's former Rangers stars, Josh Windass, to Hillsborough in January - has been assured of his future at the club by the Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

The unpopular ex-Rangers manager also had spells in Portugal with União de Leiria and Nacional da Madeira, Qatar with Al-Gharafa and Mexico with Santos Laguna, where he won the Liga MX Clausura, Copa MX Apertura and Campeón de Campeones.

Caixinha won just 14 of his 26 games in charge of Rangers.