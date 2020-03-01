'Be gracious': £75m star sends message to Liverpool players

The towering Liverpool defender has called on his team-mates to 'be gracious'.

Liverpool suffered a shock defeat on Saturday evening.

The Premier League champions elect slumped to an unbelievable 3-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Watford.

In doing so, the Hornets have subjected Liverpool to a first league defeat of the season, ending their unbeaten streak at 44 games.

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy defensive display from a Reds side that sit 22 points clear at the top of the table, conceding 20 goals in 28 outings this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still certain to win the Premier League, but they won't be emulating Arsenal in going a full campaign without losing.

And Virgil van Dijk, who played alongside Dejan Lovren in central defence yesterday, has said now is the time to 'be gracious' in a post-match Twitter message.

Be gracious in defeat! Well done to Watford. Tough one to take but we will bounce back. Focus on the next!! pic.twitter.com/BtjSgSn3gx — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 29, 2020

Van Dijk, a £75 million signing in 2018, is right in saying that humility is important. Liverpool are still vying to win two other competitions this season and what Klopp won't have wanted is for his troops to get too far ahead of themselves.

If losing at Vicarage Road serves to remind the Anfield club that they're not invincible, and it brings about a renewed focus for the FA Cup and Champions League - where they trail to Atletico Madrid - then it's a worthwhile sacrifice.