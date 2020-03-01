Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Samatta performance

Shane Callaghan
Mbwana Samatta of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Aston Villa narrowly lost a League Cup final to Pep Guardiola's side today.

Aston Villa players Anwar El Ghazi, Douglas Luiz, Jack Grealish and Mbwana Samatta celebrate scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham...

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are praising Mbwana Samatta's performance this afternoon.

The 27-year-old striker threw the Villans a huge lifeline in their League Cup final with Manchester City today.

Pep Guardiola's side raced into a 2-0 lead but Samatta powered a header home from close range on 41 minutes to give Aston Villa a fighting chance.

In the end, it wasn't enough as City held on to their 2-1 lead en route to lifting the trophy at Wembley.

 

It was Samatta's second goal since joining Dean Smith's side in January.

And here's how fans of the Villa Park side reacted to his goal today.

It's early days but Samatta does look more of a well-rounded threat than Wesley, who will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The former Genk hitman is a bit more mobile than the towering Brazilian striker and if Aston Villa - two points adrift of safety in the Premier League - do stay up then you get the feeling that Samatta will play a big role in that.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

