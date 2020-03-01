Aston Villa fans react to Samatta performance

Aston Villa narrowly lost a League Cup final to Pep Guardiola's side today.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are praising Mbwana Samatta's performance this afternoon.

The 27-year-old striker threw the Villans a huge lifeline in their League Cup final with Manchester City today.

Pep Guardiola's side raced into a 2-0 lead but Samatta powered a header home from close range on 41 minutes to give Aston Villa a fighting chance.

In the end, it wasn't enough as City held on to their 2-1 lead en route to lifting the trophy at Wembley.

It was Samatta's second goal since joining Dean Smith's side in January.

And here's how fans of the Villa Park side reacted to his goal today.

Gutted we lost for sure but Is there anything more satisfying in football than a really good diving header?? #avfc #samatta #leaplikeasalmon #keithhouchen pic.twitter.com/9gpQ2jFA4u — Simon Thake (@thakenews) March 1, 2020

Samatta is a brilliant striker - we always look threatening with him up top! #avfc — Kieran Hughes (@el_hughesyo) March 1, 2020

So from now to the end of the season we need to get as many crosses in to the box as possible. Samatta is a serious threat in the air. #AVFC #vtid #UTV — AVFC (@AVFC821) March 1, 2020

Samatta is a beast in the air #AVFC — .................... (@Boutthatpaper) March 1, 2020

Samatta great goalbut awful refereeing for second city goal, but still chance to win this game!#avfc #utv #CarabaoCup — Teemu Itkonen (@Karhu1991) March 1, 2020

Whatever happens in next 45 mins we need to supply Samatta with good balls in box for reminder of season. He could be difference in staying in Prem. #avfc — Foxy (@FoxyN77) March 1, 2020

It's early days but Samatta does look more of a well-rounded threat than Wesley, who will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The former Genk hitman is a bit more mobile than the towering Brazilian striker and if Aston Villa - two points adrift of safety in the Premier League - do stay up then you get the feeling that Samatta will play a big role in that.