Agent thinks Rangers can't avoid selling his player, claims Champions League team want him

Rangers may face a battle to keep Borna Barisic at Ibrox.

Rangers tied Borna Barisic down to a new contract in January, but they may not be out of the woods just yet.

The Gers handed Barisic a new four-and-a-half-year deal in January, with the Croatian committing his future to Rangers until the summer of 2024.

That seemed to kill off rumours about a move to Italy, and Rangers fans were delighted to see him put pen-to-paper on that new deal after a strong first half of the season.

Now though, Barisic's agent Ives Cakarun has been quoted by the Daily Record as saying that Rangers won't be able to stop Barisic from leaving this summer.

Cakarun believes that the new contract won't matter as Rangers just can't stop Barisic going, believing there is a 'whole, new horizon' out there for the left back.

Cakarun even claimed that Champions League side Napoli showed strong interest in January, but Rangers snubbed their interest to keep him, with the agent seemingly feeling that the new contract was to help the Gers demand a higher price rather than truly secure him.

“Rangers won't be able to keep Borna after the season he's had, even though he's just signed a new contract,” said Cakarun. “Borna's priority right now is Rangers, who have made significant progress this season under the management of Steven Gerrard. There was interest in him during the winter transfer window - the strongest came from Napoli, but Rangers turned down all offers because they wanted to keep one of their best players.”

“They value Borna a lot and wanted to win something with him because Rangers haven't won a trophy for a long time. But after the season is over and given the demand for Borna, Rangers are sure to start considering new offers. It will be a completely new position for Borna. His performances this season have opened up a whole, new horizon for him,” he added.

Barisic struggled in his first season at Ibrox, but has been superb this term, racking up 14 assists in all competitions to make himself an integral player for Steven Gerrard.

Rangers won't want to lose Barisic after such a great attacking campaign, but these comments will be a real concern, especially coming just hours after Saturday's defeat to Hearts.