£120m player Liverpool reportedly want responds when asked about future speculation

Jadon Sancho is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Jadon Sancho has told Viasport Fotball that he is not thinking about his future at the moment, amid speculation that Liverpool and Chelsea among other clubs want him.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

France Football has reported of interest in the 19-year-old winger from Chelsea as well.

Despite being reportedly in demand, Sancho is not thinking about his future right now and is fully focused on his game and on Dortmund at the moment.

Sancho told Viasport Fotball when asked about speculation on his future: “I don’t really look at all those things. I just concentrate on my team and obviously game by game. That’s the most important thing to me right now.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sancho has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

The England international has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the German club this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to The Mirror, Dortmund hope to get as much as £120 million as transfer fee for Sancho.