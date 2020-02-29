‘You go backwards’: Sam Allardyce fires transfer warning to Liverpool amid complacency

Liverpool have opted against spending big over the past 12 months.

Former Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce told beIN Sport how he believes Liverpool need to buy big this summer in order to steer clear of potential complacency.

The Reds are on course to win the Premier League with a record points tally, despite suffering their first defeat of the season 3-0 at Watford.

Liverpool have been magnificent. And they have a relentless streak in them.

But Allardyce feels they must strengthen this summer. The current pundit points to a potential complacency and warns against standing still.

“I think they should go out and buy big. Their peak needs challenging by one or two big players coming in, or that could lead to complacency. They need challenging at the end of this season. If you stand still, you end up failing. You go backwards. Tottenham is an example of that,” he explained.

Liverpool have bought big since Jurgen Klopp became the club’s manager.

Players like Vigil van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah have been resounding successes and helped push the team up to elite level.

But the Reds opted against spending big last summer. Takumi Minamino arrived in January, yet the Japanese forward appears to have been added as a squad player.

Allardyce feels Liverpool must consider adding top quality this summer, or they could risk allowing teams to catch up or in Manchester City’s case, reclaim top spot.

Players such as Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho have been mentioned, with the Express claiming the Reds are in the best shape to sign the latter.