What Everton reportedly need to do to attract alleged £129m target this summer

Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Everton are interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, but the Toffees will have to play in the Champions League to attract the Napoli central defender.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed of interest from Everton in signing Koulibaly from Serie A outfit Napoli in the summer transfer window.

However, Le Parisien has claimed that the 28-year-old central defender wants to play in the Champions League next season and had a preference for Manchester City, but their two-year Europe ban poses a problem.

Corriere dello sport has reported that the Senegal international’s release clause is €150 million (£129.02 million), and that Napoli will not listen to any offers of less than €100 million (£86.01 million).

Champions League qualification

If City do get banned from Europe, then it will mean that the side that finish fifth in the Premier League this season will qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League campaign.

Everton do have a chance to clinch that fifth place, but they are going to face stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other clubs.