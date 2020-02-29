'We're not lying': £39m star makes claim about Liverpool

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title this season.

Fabinho has claimed that Liverpool really are only thinking on a game-by-game basis.

The Reds survived a scare to beat West Ham United 3-2 last Monday to move 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

In doing so, Jurgen Klopp's side provided even more evidence that they're playing like champions, having trailed the Irons 2-1 at one point.

Liverpool need only a handful more victories to officially confirm themselves as Premier League champions for the first time ever.

Virgil van Dijk posted a calming message on Twitter after the West Ham win, stressing that nobody is taking anything for granted.

And Fabinho, a £39 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has echoed those sentiments by revealing that he and his team-mates aren't 'lying' when they say nothing is won.

He told Liverpool's website: "That is genuinely what we think. When we say ‘we’re only thinking about the next game’, we’re not lying. I think in the last game against West Ham, we equalled Manchester City’s record of consecutive victories, but a lot of the players weren’t aware of it until after the game when we found out this information."

At this stage it doesn't really matter if Liverpool get complacent in the Premier League. They're not going to lose it from here on in.

It does, however, matter that they're switched-on in the Champions League, with Klopp's side trailing 1-0 at Atletico Madrid on aggregate after losing in the Spanish capital earlier this month.

The Anfield side can take another step closer to a first league title in 30 years tonight by beating Watford in London.